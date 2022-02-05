Investigation into explosion at oil well site in Somerville underway

One driver was hurt due to hitting debris in the road and has been listed in stable condition.

SOMERVILLE, Texas — An investigation into what caused an explosion at an oil well site Friday in Burleson County is underway. The explosion happened just after 7 p.m. on County Road 403 off of Park Road 57.

Authorities with the Burleson County Office of Emergency Management said the explosion caused part of the well to land in the middle of Park Road 57 and a vehicle hit the tank debris and crashed. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said the driver was taken to the hospital and at last check is in stable condition. A passenger in the vehicle was not hurt.

Fire crews from Somerville, Birch Creek and Deanville were called to the scene and put out the fire. A HAZMAT team from the College Station Fire Department was also called to the scene. The Burleson County Office of Emergency Management, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Burleson County Sheriff's Office were also at the scene to investigate.

Burleson County officials said they were able to remove the part of the tank that landed in the middle of the road and clear the area.

The oil well site is owned by Chesapeake Energy. Spokesperson Gordon Pennoyer said the site is contained and officials are investigating the cause of the blast.