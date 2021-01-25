Date set for criminal charges in the Chester Jackson Jr. investigation in Burleson County

Jackson's arrest made national headlines after jailhouse video obtained by KAGS showed an officer allegedly assaulting him. Jackson later ended up on life support.

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — Chester Jackson Jr., the man whose arrest made national headlines in 2019 after he was left on life support after being taken to the Burleson County Jail, appeared in court Monday on a charge of assault against a public servant. The status hearing set a reset date for September 27. This will give the court time to assess the progress Jackson has made, if he is able to come to court and if he can defend himself on the criminal charges against him.

"There are some very large discrepancies in the criminal case," U.a. Lewis, Jackson's attorney said. "I think that we'll be successful if we end up going to trial."

Jackson at this time remains in a long-term assisted living facility in Austin. Visitation is limited due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A civil lawsuit against several people involved in his case is pending. Lewis said it would maybe take a year before the lawsuit is finished.

Jackson was arrested on April 19, 2019 after his family called for help and said he was suffering a mental health crisis. His family told Burleson County Deputy John K. Bennett that he needed to go to a mental health facility. Bennett instead took Jackson to the Burleson County Jail and said Jackson was suffering from PCP intoxication, according to U.a. Lewis, the Jackson family attorney.

The charge of assault on a public servant comes from the allegation that he bit an officer while he was at the Burleson County Jail.

Jailhouse video later obtained by KAGS showed former Caldwell police officer Robert Baucom came into Jackson's cell on April 20 at the Burleson County Jail. A lawsuit later filed on behalf of Jackson claimed Baucom shoved a handcuffed Jackson to the floor of the cell, causing Jackson to slam his head on a metal toilet. The lawsuit claimed Jackson never received medical care and later had to be rushed to the hospital after he stopped breathing after being transported the next day to a psychiatric facility in Austin.

"Please continue to keep Chester and his family, his children in your prayers," Lewis said. "We thank everyone for their past prayers."

We will keep you updated on progress in this case. Get caught up from the beginning of the investigation:

THE CHESTER JACKSON JR. INVESTIGATION: