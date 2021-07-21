Chick-fil-A to open Villa Maria Rd. location Thursday

Drive-thru, carry-out and dine-in service will be offered

BRYAN, Texas — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open Thursday in Bryan. Located at 1542 W. Villa Maria Rd., the famous fast-food establishment will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

In honor of their opening, Chick-fil-A will surprise 100 local heroes who are making an impact in the Brazos Valley with free Chick-fil-A for an entire year. Additionally, the restaurant will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will help the greater Brazos County area.

The new Chick-fil-A location is locally owned and operated by Blake Wilson who first started working at the establishment in high school. Since then, Wilson has worked in Arkansas and other Texas cities with the company.

"Some of my fondest childhood memories are spending time with my family in Texas and I am thrilled to now call the Lonestar State my new home," Wilson said in a press release. "With the opening of this restaurant, I look forward to making a positive impact in the Bryan community and providing growth and development opportunities to our new Team Members."