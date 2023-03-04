Scotty's House honors 2022 child abuse victims in somber ceremony at College Station City Hall

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and Scotty's House held their own ceremony on Monday, April 3 to honor child victims from 2022 in several counties.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — On the afternoon of Monday, April 3, Scotty’s House held a somber ceremony at College Station’s City Hall to honor the child victims of abuse in Brazos County in 2022.

Executive Director of Scotty’s House, Cary Baker explained the importance of this ceremony. “We’re recognizing each confirmed victim of abuse in Brazos County," she said. "We cant identify our victims obviously the children that we work with but we are identifying Jane Doe or John Doe and we are reading the ages the ages are truly the children who have been victims of abuse in Brazos County this year so we want to put a name to the victims of abuse as best as we can.”

According to Baker, one in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday, and out of that group, only 10% will tell someone of their abuse.

“Its really important for people to be aware that this problem exists even in Bryan-College Station and that with more than 500 victims last year those are children that experienced unthinkable traumas and anything we can do to avoid that is important,” said Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky, who also serves as Vice President for Scotty's House board of directors.

Bringing awareness to how adults can help a child in need is a key factor this month.

“Kids can't come to our center unless somebody reports their abuse either to child protective services or to law enforcement and so our job is not only to be here when children actually disclose and are ready to get help but it's to be here to encourage the community to report abuse when they suspect it.” explained Baker.

Brazos County law enforcement has also made their support known for victims.