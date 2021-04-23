Child dies in tractor accident in Brazos County

Authorities said the child died at the scene. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office reported a child was killed Friday in a tractor accident.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on the 9000 block of Mumford Road. The sheriff's office said deputies arrived shortly after the call and volunteers with the Brazos County Fire Department tried to save the child but he died at the scene.

At this time, the sheriff's office said it appears this is a tragic accident, but their investigation is ongoing. Identifying information on the child, what led up to the accident and how the accident happened have not been released.