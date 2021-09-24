Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley to host "Coffee Crawl"

The crawl is a fundraiser to strengthen their Innovation Station for kids exhibit

BRYAN, Texas — The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley is holding a fundraiser to strengthen its facility.

The museum’s first “Coffee Crawl” encourages those in the community to donate to the museum in exchange for merchandise from the facility and discounts on beverages at several coffee shops in the Brazos Valley.

The money will go towards the museum’s Innovation Station which gives kids the chance to do arts and crafts, simulate jobs, and more. One organization leader said this fundraiser is a unique opportunity and it is open to all who are interested.

“Honestly, we know everyone loves coffee. It’s a nice way for us to do a fundraiser that’s not just targeted at people with kids," Jenna Dworkin, Director of Education for the museum, said. "We wanted to find something that college kids would like to do, maybe people that want to support us that don’t have kids that don’t come to the museum but still want to support our mission,” says

The coffee shops participating in the fundraiser include:

The Coffee Lab

Polite Coffee Roasters

Sweet Eugene’s

Harvest Coffee Bar

What’s the Buzz Specialty Coffee

1541 Pastries and Coffee

Ronin Restaurant

POV Coffee House

The Village Café

Tavo Coffee Co.