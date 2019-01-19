COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The entertainment line up for Chilifest 2019 is here. Chilifest's entertainment lineup was announced at Shiner Park this evening.

The lineup is listed below in the order they will perform. Both days are open to the public.

Friday April 5

John Hord Band

Kolby Cooper

Kody West

Shane Smith and the Saints

Pat Green

Koe Wetzel

Saturday April 6

Kyle Park

Flatland Cavalry

Whiskey Myers

Randy Rogers Band

Cody Jinks

There will also be the Chili Cook-off which will be BIGGER and BETTER offering the public some incentives to want to participate even more by getting a Chilifest Team together. Not only will the Chilifest Teams enjoy an entertainment lineup which is as good as Saturday's entertainment lineup, they will also be able to participate in the Chili Cook-off which could send them home with some cash prizes!

For more information about Chilifest 2019, go HERE.