SNOOK, Texas — Chilifest, the two-day music festival that takes place in Snook, has announced it is shutting down for 2020 due to coronavirus concerns. It is just another event that is being canceled or suspended locally and nationally as the United States works to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Chilifest organizers released the information through a press release saying the health and well-being of its attendees and workers is the top priority and after consulting with local authorities and health officials, they are canceling the 2020 festival.

Organizers said they are working out a system to help refund ticketholders and are asking for patience as this process will take some time.

RELATED: Chilifest 2020 entertainment lineup

Chilfest, first introduced to the Brazos Valley in 1999, draws in more than 30,000 people every year and donates money to charities in and around the area. Organizers said they look forward to making 2021 its biggest year yet.

RELATED: TAMU doctor debunks coronavirus Facebook post, asks others to stop spreading misinformation

RELATED: Bryan ISD extending Spring Break for one week due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Update: Texas A&M University classes cancelled from March 16-20, will move to online-only classes March 23-April 28

RELATED: Professional and college sports suspending their seasons over COVID-19 concerns