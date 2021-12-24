The 'must-see' holiday lights in the Brazos Valley

The Best Lights of the Brazos Facebook page posted their highly anticipated Christmas lights list.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Best Lights of the Brazos Facebook page called out to the community for best Christmas Light nominations. The list started at the beginning of the month and slowly grew to a three-page list covering the Bryan-College Station areas and beyond.

The list is categorized into subdivisions or cities depending on the amount of Christmas lights in the area.

Along with the list, the page also posts photos and videos of specific addresses so the community can get a sneak peek of lights.

Some homes have grand Christmas light displays, while others ask that you tune into a specific radio station to watch the lights 'dance' to the music.

KAGS stopped by a few homes to see some of the best Christmas lights in the Brazos, and we were not disappointed!

Driving around the Brazos Valley and looking at Christmas lights is a festive and COVID-safe holiday activity. If you would like to visit some of the homes recognized by the Facebook page you can view the list below or click here to view the page.