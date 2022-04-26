Christ Church, home of Christ Faith Academy, is looking into expanding its grade levels for young children.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A private Christian school in our area is increasing opportunities for students.

Christ Faith Academy as a part of Christ Church, formally known as Christ UMC, is offering new grade levels for those looking for alternative schooling methods.

Parents in College Station said that they’re grateful for the smaller class sizes and effort that the educators put into their students.

“As our families left here, they would always call and say oh can they stay another year, our kids love it," said Karlene Hendershot, the school's director.

The Director of the faith-based school, Karlene Hendershot, picked up the call and said they are set to offer more elementary grade levels.

“The fears you are seeing in these children is so sad. They don’t need to worry about the things they are worrying about. I know to my core that this environment could eradicate that in these children," said Bridget Mariott, the school's Board Chairman.

The school is funded through the cost of tuition for families but both members of the school say that the ability to share their faith with children is priceless.

The school has five-hour days of instruction, four days a week, with Friday being used to keep the kids active.

At the end of the day, Hendershot said the school’s mission is to fight for families.

“As moms, we just want them to be kids, not have to struggle and worry about problems like homework on evenings that are stressful," said Hendershot.

So as they continue to expand these opportunities Mariott said there’s more in store for these students, should they decide to stay at their campus.

“We’re going to protect the child and let them be a child and that to me - that’s it," said Mariott.

The church has also housed the school for little people since 1999.

Mariott said if a family is interested in enrolling their child in their school, to visit their website at christchurchcs.org