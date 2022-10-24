Christmas in College Station returns for 2022 holiday season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Visit College Station and Santa's Wonderland have partnered to bring Christmas to town with fun family events from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31.
The goal of these events is to bring in visitors from around the state and help boost the local economy in College Station. They want to do this by creating fun times and memories for those who visit.
Here are some of the major events listed below:
- Christmas in the Park Event Weekend - Dec. 2 and 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Howdy Holly-Days at Northgate - Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Holiday Artisan Market at Century Square - Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
