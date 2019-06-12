COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The corner of Harvey Rd. and Earl Rudder Fwy. might be looking a little different than usual. For the 36th year, the parking lot in the Post Oak Mall is turning into an army camp. All for one mission.

"Make a smile happen," said Brandie Alexander with 98.3 KORA.

From Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, volunteers with the Radio M*A*S*H Toy Drive will be collecting toy donations and monetary donations all to help over 8,425 kids in the Brazos Valley.

"Every toy donation that comes in will go out to a child here in the Brazos Valley," Alexander said. "That is really important to us that these toys stay local. It may be someone that is friends with your child or goes to your church or goes to school with your son or daughter."

The toy drive strives to make sure no kid goes without a toy.

"Christmas is a big deal for kids and every child deserves a toy," Alexander said.

For parents, a toy drive like this, could help lift the burden of possibly not being able to provide gifts, off their shoulders.

"As a kid, growing up and knowing that you're not going to have anything under the tree, can you imagine the disappointment?" said volunteer, Rebeca Garcia.

Volunteers want to make sure each kid has a merry Christmas just like everyone else.

"It happens to a lot more kids than we would like to imagine, so programs like this are the reason why they're here and the reason why I help out," Garcia said.

No matter the weather for the next five days, volunteers will be working to help where they're needed.

"Windy, sunny, cold, we want to make sure those dreams come true," said another volunteer, Rita Heritage.

The toy drive collects new and gently used toys as well as cash donations for the purchase of toys from local businesses. Used stuffed animals or large riding toys will not be accepted.

