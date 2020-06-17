Chuck Konderla sworn in as Brazos County Commissioner

Konderla will serve in the commissioners position until the November General Election.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Brazos County native is filling in some big shoes on the Commissioners Court.

Chuck Konderla was sworn in Tuesday morning to fill the Precinct Two commissioners position. He is an active community member, previously serving on the Bryan City Council.

"I'm very involved in the community both with things that touch my children, whether that be scouting, sports or extra curricular activities and then jumping back into serving the citizens those who might elect you or don't elect you, is something that I enjoy doing," said Konderla.

Konderla will serve in the commissioners position until the November General Election. It will then be up to the Republican and Democratic precinct chairs to nominate someone to run for election, but Konderla says he would be thrilled to appear on the ballot.