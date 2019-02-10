BRYAN, Texas — Circle K is teaming up with Texas-based delivery service, Favor, to give customers an opportunity to get beer, snack foods and other c-store goodies delivered to your door in under an hour.

The delivery service will be available from nearly 600 Circle K locations across Texas, including those in and around the Bryan-College Station area, and there is no order minimum.

The delivery service was originally only available for the Circle K locations in the Houston area, but executives with the convenience store say it only makes sense to expand delivery for others.

You can order beer delivery by downloading the Favor App and searching "Circle K 21+", or by going to favordelivery.com.

The 21+ delivery is available seven days a week in Bryan-College Station from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.

There is another added perk to the new delivery service. New Favor users will get free deliveries for the first 30 days. A $3 delivery fee on Circle K orders will then be added after the promotional period is over.

"An important goal for Circle K is to continue to find ways for our customers to have an easier and more convenient shopping experience," stated Vice President of Circle K Texas, Paul Rodriguez.

"We are thrilled to continue expanding Favor's partnerships across the state to offer Texans the most convenient service on the widest selection possible," stated Keith Duncan, who is the chief revenue officer of Favor. "Whether it is dinner from a local restaurant or now, their favorite beer, snacks and more from Circle K."

