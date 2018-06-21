COLLEGE STATION, Texas -When you hear rodeo you tend to think of barrel racing, bull riding and cowboys, but there won’t be a single cowboy or horse in sight as local bus driver Josh Shelton saddles up to compete in the state school bus Road E-O.

“This is my first year as a bus driver so I am thrilled to make it this far, and the guys here have been very supportive,” said Shelton.



With just one year of bus driving under his belt this will be his first Road-E-O and something he never thought he would be doing when he became a bus driver.

“I was unaware that this existed, I just saw a sign up and thought it would be a cool opportunity to learn a little bit more about the precision aspect of driving and fine tune some of those skills,” said Shelton.

With over 50 competitors in the state competition, it’s a fun way to show how much work bus drivers put into keeping kids safe



“Seatbelts are an interesting topic but ultimately it’s going to be the adults on the bus the driver who is responsible for the safety of the students and so it’s good to fine tune those skills and learn how to manage different types of situations,” said Shelton.



From parallel parking, to precision turns and even maneuvering these monster wheels through a tiny row of tennis balls. Drivers will put their skills to the test in a series of obstacles to see just how good their skills really are

“With the competition it’s a fun opportunity to develop the skills that I wouldn’t have just driving around all day. I wouldn’t have learned all of these details,” said Shelton.



The top driver from the state competition will go on to compete in the International Bus Road-E-O in July and Shelton says no matter the outcome he is not sure yet if he will be saddling up to compete again next year.

“My fiancé is graduating this year from A&M and we may be moving somewhere the licenses don't transfer so we will see,” said Shelton.

