College Station ISD Superintendent to recommend the hire of new Spring Creek Elementary principal

Chris Southard is currently the Assistant Principal at College Station High School

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station ISD Superintendent of Schools Mike Martindale will formally recommend the promotion of Chris Southard as Principal of Spring Creek Elementary to the Board.

If hired, Southard would be promoted from his current position of Assistant Principal at College Station High School which has served in since 2016. He would replace Laura Casper-Teague, who resigned.

"Chris is an enthusiastic and visionary leader, who understands the value of creating meaningful relationships," Superintendent Martindale said in a press release. "He will engage all the stakeholders of Spring Creek, create an atmosphere of excitement and foster a dynamic learning environment."

Prior to administrative roles, Southard taught social studies, coached softball at Wakeland High in Frisco and Carroll High School in Carroll, both suburbs of Dallas. He began his teaching career in Bryan ISD where he was a social studies teacher and coach.

Southard earned his Bachelor of Arts in History from Texas A&M University in 1996 and a Master's degree in Educational Administration from Lamar University in 2016.