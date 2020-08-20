Citizens of Somerville petition to recall mayor; cite abuse of power and bullying

The petition, which was started on July 26, has been signed by 115 people at last check.

SOMERVILLE, Texas — Citizens of Somerville are signing a petition to recall Mayor Michael Bradford, citing abuse of power and bullying of city officials. The petition, which was started on July 26, has been signed by 115 people at last check. It stated Bradford is “very disrespectful, demanding and belittles city officials.”

In a message to KAGS News, Mayor Bradford said he isn’t sure where the accusations are coming from because he only interacts with city staff at council meetings, which are recorded.

"Although I learned of the petition last Friday, I didn’t give it a moment of thought, as there is no recall for Type A General Law cities in Texas," Bradford said. "It saddens me that a bunch of “sour grapes” who didn’t take time to Google the law would put in this much effort."

However members of the community don’t agree. The petition states the people of the city "reserve the power to recall any member of council or mayor with 10 percent signature of voting majority.” It cites City Article II, Section 6 of the Texas Election Code 277.0021.

Mayor Bradford said his position is one where you can’t please everyone. "Demanding resignations from poorly performing employees or calling the Sheriff’s attention to masked gunmen really is a part of my job as Mayor, even if the citizenry disagrees," he said.