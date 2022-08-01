City of Bryan announces recreational Esports league

On November 14th, the top competitors will enter the playoffs which will run through November 18th. The championships will take place from November 21 to 25.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Parks and Recreation announced on Facebook and Twitter that the esports video gaming registration is open.

The City of Bryan is in partnership with GG Leagues, an online recreation gaming platform.

A spokesperson for the event stated that the event will feature three popular video games, including Madden 22 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X, Super Smash Bros for Nintendo Switch, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch.

The Facebook posting listed their weekly competition schedule. The first event will begin the week of October 3rd, 2022, and will run for six weeks, concluding on November 11th, 2022.

Parks and Recreation officials stated participants will be divided by their age brackets. They are informing participants who wish to participate that they will be divided into age groups from 8-12. The competition also includes a teen and adult division for participants aging 13-18. The registration period for all games is currently open and will close on September 28.

Event officials are also advising all participants to have their own online subscription of PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live, or Nintendo Switch Online, depending on the platform and title they choose to partake in.

If you are interesting in subscribing, you are ask to purchased through a number of channels within the platform's respective menus, or at a host of public retailers, including grocery stores like H-E-B, electronics retailers like Best Buy, or online outlets like Microsoft.com.

Each title will have its own designated competition day, with 1-hour windows set aside for each age division.

The full week-by-week schedule is as follows :

Week 1: Oct. 3 - Oct. 7

Week 2: Oct. 10 - Oct. 14

Week 3: Oct. 17 - Oct. 21

Week 4: Oct. 24 - Oct. 28

Week 5: Oct. 31 - Nov. 4

Week 6: Nov. 7 - Nov. 11

Playoffs: Nov. 14 - Nov. 18

Championships: Nov. 21 - Nov. 25

The breakdown of days and times throughout the week are as follows :

Monday: Madden 22 (PS5 and Xbox) and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Youth division matches : 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Teen division matches : 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. Adult division matches : 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Thursday: Super Smash Bros Youth division matches : 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Teen division matches : 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. Adult division matches : 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.

