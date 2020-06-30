x
City of College Station offices and facilities closed Friday

Services like sanitation and recycling collections will still operate as scheduled.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — City of College Station offices and facilities will be closed Friday in observance of the Independence Day weekend. 

The city said sanitation and recycling collections will still operate on the regular schedule.

For College Station Utilities customer looking to report an electric outage, call 855-528-4278 and have their account number ready. 

City of College Station is extending payments due to the municipal court Friday to Monday by 5 p.m.
The city is also wants to remind residents that it’s illegal to discharge fireworks in College Station.

