Edge said while he knows politics can be dirty at times, elected officials always need to put the community they serve first.

BRYAN, Texas — Earlier this month, many election races around the Brazos Valley became a heated topic for many voters. Some of our local races aren't done just yet as runoff elections are expected to be held in May. However, Bryan City Council District 4 has already been decided.

With no one to compete against, James Edge said he's eager and ready to get the ball rolling.

Growing up…Edge said he had a love for politics from a very young age and knew he would someday run for public office.

“I’ll never forget - I think I wrote a letter to Nixon as president; I got a brief response back that I think is somewhere in the attic I think," he said.

As he matured, serving in several areas in the Brazos Valley, most notably in his work with Congressman Bill Flores, Edge said he found greater value in putting the community he worked for first.

“Politics can be dirty, and it can be an ugly thing but what I was able to witness in working for Bill was there is a place for public service and that’s what appeals to me now," Edge said.

We did it! The filing period for the Bryan City Council SMD4 seat ended at 5:00PM today and no one filed to run against... Posted by James Edge for Bryan City Council SMD4 on Monday, March 28, 2022

Edge said his primary goal once he takes office is to improve the economic development in the Bryan area, for both businesses and taxpayers.

"We're going to have to continue the process of recruiting new businesses," he said. "Continue the process of making Bryan a business-friendly community and in doing so we can ultimately create that tax base to help build parks and roads and so on and so forth."

Edge said he doesn’t have any current plans to take on higher political positions after his term. He said he wants to help his fellow citizens and enhance the Bryan area through innovation.

“I think the goal is to do what I can as a member of the council to basically enhance the quality of life for average Bryan citizens."