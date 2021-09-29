City of Bryan and Texas A&M University offers parking on game days

Some of the options are free of charge and is a initiative for customer to eat and drink in Downtown

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan and Texas A&M University’s Transportation Services have partnered together for the 6th season to bring people from downtown Bryan to Kyle Field for free on game days.

Bryan’s Deputy City Manager for Community Services Joseph Dunn said it’s an opportunity for people to get away from game day traffic closer to A&M’s campus and can explore downtown Bryan.

“We think it's a win-win because people have the opportunity to get away from campus and not be in the traffic area,” Dunn said, “and then we have a place for them to go [before and/or after the game] and have fun.”

Dunn said over the last 10 years A&M has invested millions upon billions of dollars into the Bryan community.

“We want that connection,” Dunn said, “We want to see, you know, students and families and you know football fans that come to games come to downtown Bryan on game day.”

Depending on what time games start over at Kyle Field, the opportunities to have fun in downtown Bryan are endless.

“If it's real early then there's a nightlife opportunity in downtown Bryan,” Dunn said, “if it's real late then it might be something like lunch.”

Assistant Manager for A&M’s Transportation Services Brent Kelm said the partnership with downtown Bryan has been a great success.

“It’s been a great way for people to go to downtown Bryan and then ride the bus into campus,” Kelm said, “[they don’t] have to try and navigate campus or figured out where they can park on campus, they can just go to downtown Bryan.”

Other than this service being free, Kelm said another reason why you should utilize these busses is so you can avoid game day traffic.

“That's one of the best reasons to go to downtown Bryan and ride the bus from there,” Kelm said, “you can park for free and downtown Bryan and let take let us take care of the driving.”

The busses run three hours before, during and one hour after every home game.

You can find the shuttles on Regent Street across from the Clara B. Mounce Public Library to Kyle Field for the game.

You can find more information on Bryan’s GameDay Shuttles here.