City of Bryan lays out 2022 budget plans

The estimated total cost is expected to be an increase from last year

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan Board of Directors held a public hearing Tuesday to address the city’s incoming budget for the upcoming year, though no one showed up to speak.

According to officials, the proposed $442.67 million budget will allow the city to purchase more vehicles for city use, continue the construction at Travis Bryan Park in Midtown, and reopen city jobs that were cut due to the pandemic. Meaning the City of Bryan is looking to hire soon.

There are no utility rate or fee increase included in the proposed budget.

According to Will Smith, Chief Financial Officer, the 2022 budget is a recovery from COVID19 and all its expenses it caused.

The fiscal year 2022 proposed budget is a $27.5 million increase from the current 2021 fiscal year.