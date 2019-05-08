BRYAN, Texas —

The City of Bryan formed the Bryan Home Foundation Initiative program, which will offer up to ten eligible Bryan households who live in the former MU-1 zoned areas in Bryan an opportunity to improve their living conditions.

The program encourages the construction of stick-built homes by allowing the city to purchase eligible and qualified applicants’ mobile or manufactured homes. The program will also offer these applicants financial literacy and home maintenance education.

Each qualified applicant can receive $10,000 (non-federal funds) or more on a first come, first-served basis.

To qualify for this program, residents must (in addition to other requirements):

Have lived in Bryan for 5 or more years

Own both the home they live in and the lot the home currently sits on

Be located in the former MU-1 zoning district.

Bryan residents interested in applying to the program can contact Bryan’s Community Development Department at 979.209.5175 to determine eligibility.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM