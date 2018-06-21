BRYAN, Texas -- Sunshine, splashing, and swimming -- all ways you can spend a summer afternoon.

And Thursday afternoon, over 140 people came to the Bryan Aquatic Center to spend their time doing just that.

The City of Bryan is trying to set a world record for the largest swimming lesson. This is in conjunction with more than 480 locations in 22 different countries who are also helping break this record.

The previous record was from June 2014 with more than 34,000 swimmers.

And while it's fun in the sun, there is a bigger lesson that's being taught.

"We like to share the message of 'swimming lessons save lives,' because drowning is preventable," said Marty Mulgrew with the City of Bryan. "It is about learning to swim and being safe around the water."

Mulgrew said that drowning is the leading cause of accidental deaths in children under four.

"Learning to swim is going to be that biggest preventer," he said.

And that's what is being taught at the "World's Largest Swim Lesson" -- skills for people of all ages to take with them.

"Anything that has to do with aquatic safety, we teach here in these lessons," Mulgrew said.

