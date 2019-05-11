BRYAN, Texas — As the Brazos Valley gets ready for Election Day on Tuesday, candidates across the area are doing some final outreach.

Three people are running for Mayor of the City of Bryan, including current Mayor, Andrew Nelson.

“We’ve been listening to the community for the past three years, we’ve been moving forward and getting a lot of things done.”

Mayor Nelson shared that property one and violent crimes are down 19 percent. Additionally, the city's fire department is an ISO One certified fire department, which is the highest certified in the country.

The current Mayor also elaborated on their successes with Bryan parks.

"On parks we've updated virtually every park in our community with our parks improvement plan and we've listened to them about our regional park. We have done all seven of the things this community asked us to do."

On park issues, specifically the "super park", that's where Nelson's opponents such as Robert Rose seem to disagree.

“I think the money can be better spent on other capital improvement projects within the city.”

Robert Rose has lived in the Brazos Valley for quite some time, even advocating for many bicycle and pedestrian safety laws.

The "super park" is planned to be built on the old municipal golf course on Villa Maria, but Rose says there are a number of problems wrong with building this park.

“There’s a significant history of arsenic contamination in the lake. There’s also an issue of accessibility. Will the facilities being created being accessible to resident?”

Another opponent of Mayor Nelson, Patrick Giammalva, also feels the same way about the "super park".

“I would take the $70,000,000 (allotted) in the budget to put this super park in and make (the golf course a super park).”

Giammalva is not a fan that the city closed the old golf course. He says he spent years cleaning up around the city, and if elected, he hopes to do the same. he is a former business owner and beleives his expereinces will be an asset.

“I like to look myself as a builder with vision, wisdom and common sense. I can build a city, I know I can.”

One thing is for sure. Each candidate feels strongly they would be the perfect fit as Bryan's Mayor.

Polls are open in the Brazos Valley from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow

