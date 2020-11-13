City of College Station names new Parks & Recreation director

Steve Wright expected to assume the director of Parks & Recreation position by the end of the year.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station has named the new director of Parks & Recreation.

Steve Wright was announced as the new director Friday and is expected to assume the position by the end of the year. He fills the vacancy left by David Schmitz, who retired in July after serving as director since 2011.

Wright has more than 40 years of experience in the industry.

Wright worked as the director of Parks & Recreation for three years with the City of Houston and seven years with the YMCA of Greater Houston. He has also served as both CEO and COO of fitness organizations such as Gold’s Gym, World Gym and Mavericks Health Centers.

Wright earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Sam Houston State University, and later earned a Master of Arts in kinesiology and a Master of Science in health from SHSU.

At the City of Houston, Wright led a department of 800 employees and a budget of $78 million.

He oversaw 380 parks, 61 community centers, 38 swimming pools, and myriad courts, courses, fields, facilities and programs.

“Over the past several weeks, we've spent considerable time with Steve and have been impressed with his knowledge and experience in the parks industry, as well his leadership and communication skills," Interim City Manager Jeff Capps said. "We feel strongly that he'll be a great addition to our College Station team and we look forward to Jodi and him becoming a part of this great community. I also want to extend a special thanks to Assistant Director of Parks Kelly Kelbly, who has done a fantastic job serving as interim director these many months.”