COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Many of us remember local election night that happened just a month ago, the city of College Station is preparing for upcoming special elections.

Starting Dec. 10 at 6 p.m., candidates can file their run for the now vacant College Station City Council Place-4 seat.

Former councilwoman Elianor Vessali resigned from her position at City Council Place-4 seat in November. Vessali announced her campaign for the Republican nomination of U.S. Congressional District 17.

A candidate must be at least 18 years old on the first day of the term to be filled at the election, U.S. Citizen, qualified Texas voter, and a College Station resident for at least one year prior to election day.

The last day to file for candidacy is Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.

Special election day is Jan. 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on participating in the special elections, click here.