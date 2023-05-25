The city of College Station's Wellborn District Plan update is getting closer to its first draft

The Wellborn district plan is closer to completion than ever before, and residents can still put in their own input to shape what the next 10 years will look like.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The city of College Station and the people of Wellborn have been working on their new district plan for the community since January of this year and are getting closer to a final decision.

"If you're a resident within the area or also if you go and enjoy the Wilburn area, your input does matter to us," said Alyssa Halle-Schramm. "And so it's not as broad-reaching as if we were doing a citywide plan update, but we do recognize that the residents of Wellborn are very, very important to this process, but folks who experience Wellborn in any way, shape, or form also matter."

Next week College Station will be taking a step back from the public, with the city staff behind the scenes putting together all the goals, strategies, and actions the community has expressed so far.

"We've heard a bit of a desire for increased commercial uses, but only in specific locations," Halle-Schramm said. "So along Victoria along Wellborn Road, the residents can look forward to seeing on our proposed maps this coming Tuesday at the meeting."

The city will be hosting its fifth and final public meeting until next fall on Tuesday, May 30. It's set to start at 6:30 pm in the Wellborn Middle School cafeteria.

"This is the one where we will be looking at all of the maps, that guide the infrastructure for the next 10 years." Halle-Schramm said. "What we've been doing previously was talking about goals and strategies for the plan."