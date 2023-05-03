City of Hearne sees new developments set for 2024

Bill Duckworth, the Public Works Director for the City of Hearne, said the business plans to open in early 2024.

HEARNE, Texas — On Tuesday, Hearne leaders broke ground on a new business development starting to see construction in town.

The Lost Creek Store will feature a bakery, a Starbucks, and a Shell Pilot gas station for this part of town. The city currently only has roughly three gas stations. The new addition would provide more opportunities to drivers either in town, or those driving to it.

This would also be the first Starbucks located within the city's limits. The nearest one, currently, is located in Bryan.

Bill Duckworth, the Public Works Director for Hearne, said that the business will be located off of Highway 6 on the southern side of the city.