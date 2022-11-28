Here's why it took City of Houston hours to inform public about citywide boil water notice

Some viewers said they didn’t get a text alert about the boil water notice until after 10 p.m. Sunday.

HOUSTON — City of Houston residents were notified about an issue at the city's water plant nearly eight hours after a problem was first detected, according to a timeline from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The mayor said one reason it took a long time is because they weren’t sure a boil water notice needed to be issued.

Turner said 14 of the 16 sensors showing water pressure below the state’s limit dropped sometime before 11 a.m. and stayed that way for less than two minutes. The other two rebounded within 30 minutes.

The mayor said Houston Water staff spoke with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Sunday afternoon for nearly four hours.

Based on the data from sensors, that’s when Turner said the city decided to issue a boil water notice out of an abundance of caution. That was at 6:40 p.m.

At 6:44, four minutes later, KHOU received an emailed press release announcing the boil water advisory.

“We’ve already got it on our list on the after-action review of making sure that that notification happens earlier," said Houston Public Works Director Carol Haddock. "In the past, we were in weather emergencies, so we were already in those communication channels. In this case, it was not a weather emergency, so we’re absolutely going to review our processes on that and evaluate the revisions to that process to see if that happens simultaneously.”

Haddock is urging everyone to register with Alert Houston for their emergency alerts.

You can choose which events you want to be notified of and how.

Turner said his top emergency manager is also looking at ways to get these types of alerts out to everyone, whether they’re signed up or not.

As of Monday at 3:30 p.m., the following areas remain under the citywide boil water notice:

