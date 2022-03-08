Killeen hires its first-ever Downtown Revitalization Director

As apart of the City of Killeen’s Comprehensive Plan, citizens have expressed the need for more focus on north Killeen and downtown development.

KILLEEN, Texas — Kaitlin Kizito is Killeen's first-ever Downtown Revitalization Director. She will assume her role on Aug. 15, according to the city.

Her job will involve revitalizing, revamping and restoring economic development programs in downtown and north Killeen, according to the city.

Before her new position as director, she worked previously as Main Street Director and Public Relations Manager for the City of Fountain Inn, Neighborhood Services Coordinator for the City of Greer and Assistant to the County Administrator for Spartanburg County all in South Carolina.

