City of Navasota holds annual State of the City address

Mayor of Navasota Bert Miller said that growth is the key word for the city's projects in 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota held their annual State of the City address on Wednesday at the Navasota Center.

The event included speakers from the county, city, and school district levels who spoke to the major milestones for their respective areas in 2022, as well as their goals for 2023.

Bert Miller, the Mayor of Navasota, said that the largest thing Navasota is set to see over the course of the next year, is major growth on all fronts across the city. In 2022, Navasota allocated nearly $27 million to the community, two duplex permits, and nearly 100 single home permits.

In addition to housing, the city has also planned the start of street improvement projects across the area. Navasota already started work on the Navasota River Bridge project in the ladder part of 2022 and aims for the maintenance to be completed by early 2023.

The city is also seeing several businesses coming into town. Mayor Miller announced their plans to place an H-E-B in Navasota as well as several other businesses that are coming into their growing Downtown area.

“We’re currently working on several grants and reward letters on a variety of projects, park improvements, sidewalk and pedestrian improvements and also infrastructure, police, fire, safety,” said Miller.