The city's Marketing/Communications director said that the event will start with a parade in Downtown Navasota.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — On July 1, the City of Navasota will host its third annual “Freedom Festival” in the heart of the downtown area and is expected to see hundreds of people in attendance.

The festival will include a parade, fireworks, live music, and other activities for those showing up.

The parade for the event is set to start at 6 p.m. on Friday night and will travel west on Washington Avenue to 9th Street. Bobbie Ullrich, the City’s Marketing/Communications Director, said that the parade is free to join and doesn’t require registration beforehand.

“We encourage kids to come out on bicycles, golf carts, ATVs, cars, you name it. Whatever you like, you know come out in your red, white, and blue and have some fun,” said Ullrich.

The City of Navasota is getting things ready for tomorrow’s third annual “Freedom Festival” - the story tonight on @KAGSnews #navasota #brazosvalley #FourthofJuly pic.twitter.com/RRj0qMh0Co — William Johnson (@willjohnsonnews) June 30, 2022

Ullrich encouraged people to start lining up for the parade around 5 p.m. on Brosig Avenue as they expected a lot of people to join in. The city has also warned that there will be several road closures because of the parade. The following are streets that have been listed by the city that will be closed from before the parade starts to its estimated end time at 7 p.m.

Leon Street closed at Washington Ave

Wood Street closed at Washington Ave

S Brewer Street closed at Washington Ave

Church Street closed at Washington Ave

Nolan Street closed at Washington Ave

Milican Street closed at Washington Ave

The intersection of Lasalle Street and Washington Ave

Farquhar Street closed at Washington Ave

Railroad Street closed at Washington Ave

Washington Avenue closed from Brosig Avenue to 9th Street

9th Street closed at Washington Ave

10th Street closed at Washington Ave

After the parade, Ullrich said there will be several events near the City Hall building, including a concert and lots of activities for the kids.

“Here on the grounds we will also have kids activities including our famous waterslide, and the bounce house, and the Navasota artisan residents with craft activities for the kids,” said Ullrich.

The performances will be led by the Brown Sugar Band and the other activities are expected to take alongside the other activities for people set around the City Hall building.

The city shared that there will also be road closures at the time of the live music performance and firework display which is all expected to end around 9:30 p.m. Those roads are listed below.

E McAlpine from LaSalle to Farquhar

Part of Farquhar St from McAlpine to Holland Street

Brule Street from Milican Street to Stadium Drive

Ullrih said she hopes this year’s event will bring lots of people from Navasota and other areas to come out on Friday.

“I hope that we can continue to provide great activities like these to the community, continue to provide these events, and obviously grow them and get more people involved,” said Ullrich.