City of Navasota opens registration for Navasota City University

The program offers residents a firsthand look at integral positions for the city, such as firefighters, wastewater operators, government finance managers, and more.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota has announced that registration for their 2023 Navasota Citizens University program is open.

The program is an eight-week program meant to help citizens expand their knowledge of how their city government functions. Topics such as taxes, spending and finance, police and fire, and community zoning policies will be covered, and will feature lessons taught by representatives from city departments.

Registration for the event is free, and the deadline to submit an application is March 7. Registration will include class materials, snacks, and a Navasota-themed gift bag.

Additionally, those who complete the eight-week course will be awarded a graduation diploma at the city council meeting on May 22 at 6 p.m.

Applications can be completed online or submitted in-person as a paper copy to city hall.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must be 18 years or older or be a Navasota High School Senior with proof of Student I.D. and a resident of Navasota.

Classes will be held on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Navasota City Hall.