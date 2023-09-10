Items like wind chines, balloons, benches, and more will be removed during Oakland Cemetery cleanup.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota will be conducting a cleanup of Oakland Cemetery beginning the first week of November and asks that residents remove any items that do not meet the requirements of the cemetery city ordinance.

In a press release, the city gave a list of items that will be removed including the following: wind chimes, toys, Sheppard’s hooks, hanging baskets, balloons, ceramic figurines and trinkets, freestanding statues, benches, borders, plantings such as shrubs and trees.

They ask that anyone looking to keep the items they have placed at family graves pick them up prior to October 31, 2023. After that date, all items will be removed and discarded. City Staff says they "will continue to administer the cemetery per guidelines set forth by City Council in accordance with the city ordinance" by removing all objects temporary in nature.

The city says regular cleanups are necessary to help minimize the cost of maintaining the cemetery grounds.

For more information about this cleanup and what items might be removed during the cleanup, you can call Michelle Savensky at, (936) 825-6475. You can also email her at, ssavensky@navasotatx.gov.