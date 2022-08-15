City of Waco gives extra morning hours to water lawns in updated water restrictions

Because of the restrictions, water production is down nearly 10 percent compared to pre-restriction levels, the city said.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is loosening up on its mandatory water restrictions imposed on the city, giving residents a little more time in the mornings to water their lawns.

On July 13, the city imposed Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan due to low water levels at Lake Waco caused by extreme drought, as shown on the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Because of the restrictions, water production is down nearly 10 percent compared to pre-restriction levels, the city said. This means about 98 million gallons of water ( or 2.2 days of water use) has been saved, the city said.

As a result, the City of Waco wants to give residents two more hours of watering their lawns from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Before, lawns were not allowed to be watered at the start of 6 a.m.

Instead, watering is not allowed between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on any day.

There are also no changes to the water schedule based on address, which is detailed below:

Odd-numbered addresses: Tuesdays and Saturdays

Even-numbered addresses: Wednesdays and Sundays

Non-residential, like businesses: Mondays and Fridays

No one is allowed to water their lawns Thursdays

No one can water their lawns between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. any day

Runoff water cannot extend past 10 feet of your property

Buried drip irrigation systems and hand watering are also allowed every day.

If you are violating the restrictions, you can face up to a $2,000 fine.

As the water levels continue to decline, the City of Waco is projecting a transition to Stage 3 restrictions between late October to early November, which you can learn more here.