CLEAR Alert issued for 54-year-old woman last seen in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is searching for 54-year-old Tabatha Lynn Carpenter. She was last seen on the 2700 block Jennifer Circle in College Station on Thursday.
Police said she was last seen in a white 2018 Toyota 4Runner with Texas license plate CPAWS. Law enforcement believes the woman poses a threat to her own health and safety.
Carpenter is also believed to be armed. If you see Tabatha do not approach her and call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.