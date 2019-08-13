BRYAN, Texas —

UPDATE: 112 animals from 5 shelters and rescues across the Brazos Valley found their forever homes Saturday during the 2019 Clear the Shelter event.

PREVIOUS: KAGS is once again participating in NBCUniversal’s Clear the Shelters initiative. We’re partnering with Brazos Valley shelters and rescues to find homes for abandoned or neglected animals in our area.

On Saturday, August 17, participating shelters in the Brazos Valley will offer no-cost or reduced fee adoptions or waived pet spaying and neutering fees.

Participating shelters and rescues won’t place any holds on animals, so get in your application before Saturday and make sure you are at the adoption event early!

If you’re looking for a best friend, visit one of the following shelters or rescues this Saturday:

Here are just a few of the cats and dogs searching for their forever families. These animals will be available for adoption Saturday at Aggieland Humane Society.

And these furry friends will be available for adoption at the Bryan Animal Center.

