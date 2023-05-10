Cleveland ISD mom demanding action after fight involving her daughter is caught on video

A mom claims her daughter, a student at Cleveland High School, was involved in a fight with bullies last week.

CLEVELAND, Texas — A mom is demanding answers from Cleveland ISD after a fight involving her daughter was caught on video.

The mom wants change to protect her daughter, who she said has been bullied since last year.

Cleveland ISD confirmed the video shows the fight that happened on its high school campus Tuesday.

“I don’t feel safe sending her here," said Jasmine Queen. "My son as well. So something needs to be done to get the situation rectified."

Since Queen said she's not getting any answers from the district, she turned to community activist Candice Matthews for help

“When she sent me that video, I was sick to my stomach,” Matthews said. “The district needs to put an immaculate safety plan in place to protect the safety, not just of the students, but also for the educators."

Queen said her daughter was placed in the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program, or DAEP, with the same students involved in the fight.

“I don’t believe she should be in DAEP with her predators," she said. "I don’t feel like it’s a safe environment for her and I want them to address the bullying policy."

Cleveland ISD said they have multiple administrators on the high school campus to step in when a fight occurs.

According to the district, data indicates during August and September, there have been five fights that occurred at Cleveland High School. During that same time frame in the 2021-22 school year, there were 14 fights and three fights during August and September in the 2022-23 school year.

Students involved in fighting incidents are disciplined according to the district’s Student Code of Conduct.