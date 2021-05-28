Buckle up or pay up: Click or Ticket campaign sets its eyes on the Memorial Day weekend

In 2020 there was a 16 percent increase in deaths of unbuckled motorists on Texas roadways.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With Memorial Day weekend upon us, the Texas Department of Transportation’s “click it or ticket” campaign will be in full force.

Every year since 2002 Texas DPS has been reminding drivers to buckle up when they get inside a vehicle.

As we head into Memorial weekend, Texas DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz said if you get behind the wheel, remember to drive defensively and don’t overload your car.

“If you’re car only fits 5 people, then you can only have 5 people in the car. You can’t have people sitting on the floorboards or anything like that,” Sergeant Ruiz said, “We’ve seen it before and if a crash happens, the person on the floorboard is probably gonna be pretty bad off because they don’t have a seatbelt on.”

Another safety concern is drinking and driving.

Sergeant Ruiz said Texas DPS isn’t against drinking, they’re just against drinking and driving.

“If you have a drink, make sure you have that sober ride,” Sergeant Ruiz said.

For those thinking about making a long road trip this weekend, Sergeant Ruiz said to fuel up before you take off and make sure you have enough air in your tires.

“If you’re gonna leave tomorrow, it would probably be a good idea to go to the gas station today, maybe after work, get yourself situated because you’re always prepared to travel but no one ever thinks about the car,” Sergeant Ruiz said.

Sergeant Ruiz said they’re not out to get anyone mad, they’re just trying to keep everyone safe.