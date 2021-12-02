WEATHER CLOSINGS & DELAYS

As winter weather moves into the Brazos Valley, here is a list of weather-related closures and delays.

BRYAN, Texas — With the threat of winter weather coming into the Brazos Valley and freezing temps sticking around for the next several days, there are closings and delays you need to know. Here's the list we have so far:

Brenham ISD

Monday, February 15, 2021 closed.

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 virtual learning only. Parents should contact their child's campus if they need a Chromebook and/or hotspots. The school said these will be available on a first come, first served basis. Please request only one hotspot per family. For students in PreK - 1, parents will receive information through the campus.

Bryan ISD

Monday, February 15, 2021, Bryan ISD will be closed, including on-campus and virtual learning. This includes all extracurricular activities.

Tuesday, February 16, 2021, Bryan ISD will be open for virtual learning only. Students must stay home. All students in grades 5 - 12 must log into their Schoology account from home and do their assignments. Students who are in PK - 4 must complete assignments in their workbooks, or on Schoology, as directed by their teacher.

Burton ISD

Closed Monday, February 15, 2021 but staff will have virtual development.

Sam Houston State University

All SHSU campuses will be closed Monday, February 15 due to the weather. No classes in-person or online.

Snook ISD

All campuses closed Monday, February 15 for the holiday, but remains a virtual PD day for staff.

Tuesday, February 15, 2021, students and staff will do virtual learning only.

Stepping Stone School