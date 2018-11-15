Blinn Recap

BRENHAM, Texas — Emmanuel White led the way as the Blinn College men’s basketball picked up its sixth win of the season over North American University, 100-69, to remain undefeated Wednesday night in the Kruse Center. White recorded 14 points in the victory to lead the offense.

“Coming off two hard road games, it is always nice to get the win at home,” White said. “We are really finding ourselves and learning how to play with each other. We want to keep the winning streak going and that is what drives us.”

JaQuan Morris also tallied double-digit points in the win with 13 and Matt Adams followed with 10. Kai Tease recorded nine points in the victory, while Uriel Velis and Jonathan Dorsett-Morris each chipped in eight.

“Anytime you get a win and everybody gets to play in front of the home crowd, that is a positive,” said Scott Schumacher, Blinn head coach. “Everyone on the team is getting better and we want to continue to build on these wins.”

The Buccaneers opened the game with a 7-2 lead and held it for the remainder of the game. Morris sunk a three-pointer to cap off a 9-2 run for Blinn to lead 31-14 midway through the first half. By halftime, the Buccaneers had built a 23-point lead led by White and Morris. They combined for 19 points for Blinn to lead 47-24 heading into the final 20 minutes of play.

Jalin Suber scored four straight points for Blinn to lead 72-39 with 9:48 remaining. Dorsett-Morris kept the offense rolling by scoring the next six points for the Buccaneers. Morris and Tease followed with back-to-back shots from downtown for Blinn to lead 84-49. Garrett Savant scored the final four points for Blinn to reach triple digits on the scoreboard for the win.

Next, the Buccaneers will compete against Houston Community College on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 4 p.m. in the Kruse Center.

Before tonight’s basketball game, the Blinn College volleyball team was recognized for their accomplishments this season including a Region XIV South Zone Championship. Blinn head coach Terry Gamble received a plaque commemorating his 900th career win.

Sam Houston State Recap

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Sam Houston State men’s basketball team (2-2) claimed the lead on four separate occasions, but two big Clemson runs in the second half were too much for the Bearkats as the squad fell to the No. 19 ranked Tigers 74-59, Wednesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Kai Mitchell, who reached double digits for the second time this season, paced the squad with 14 points and six field goals. Josh Delaney was the other Bearkat to reach double figures as he knocked down 11 points.

The first half was a constant battle between the two squads. Mitchell opened up the game with a jumper in the short corner. A three-point play from Clemson’s Marcquise Reed gave the Tigers the lead just 30 seconds later but Chad Bowie sunk a pair of free-throws shortly after to give Sam Houston a narrow 4-3 lead.

The teams traded buckets before Clemson took off on an 8-0 run to put the Bearkats in an eight-point deficit. After staying silent for five full minutes, freshman Zach Nutall ended the Sam Houston scoring drought with the Bearkats’ first three-pointer of the night at the 12:27 mark. Josh Delaney followed up in the next minute with a trey of his own to make it a two-possession game at 17-13.

The Sam Houston defense, which forced seven turnovers in the first half, buckled down and prevented a Tiger field goal for six minutes until Reed and Elijah Thomas put up four quick points.

Making his first appearance of the season Bubba Furlong drew a Clemson foul shortly after he entered the game. He stepped up to the stripe and made one of two free throws and both Delaneys recorded short-range jumpers to send Sam Houston on a 5-0 run with seven minutes remaining.

A three-pointer from Clemson’s David Skara ended the Tigers’ nearly four-minute dry spell and he and Mitchell traded off four points before back-to-back buckets from Albert Almanza and Nutall cut Clemson’s lead down to two points.

With just 43 seconds Almanza gave the Kats a one-point lead on an impressive four-point play in which he was fouled beyond the three-point arc. However, a late three-pointer for the Tigers was enough for Clemson to retake the lead, 32-30, just before halftime.

Clemson was the first to draw blood coming out of the break, but Mitchell fought back with his fifth bucket on the night. The Tigers tried to create separation with a three-pointer but clutch, back-to-back three-pointers from Cameron Delaney and RJ Smith gave Sam Houston six quick points, as well as a 38-37 lead.

After the Tigers answered with a layup and two free throws, Smith evened up the game at 41 points apiece with his second consecutive trey. Despite closing the gap, the Tigers went on a 12-0 run over the span of two and a half minutes.

Sam Houston responded with back-to-back threes from Smith and Josh Delaney, but the Clemson offense went off once again with nine unanswered points.

Bowie broke up the late run with his sixth point of the night, but the Bearkats couldn’t make up ground and dropped its second game of the season by a score of 74-59. Led by Smith with a team-high five boards, Sam Houston tallied 29 rebounds and forced 12 Tiger turnovers.

