BCSO, CSPD attempting to arrest wanted person near Thomas Park

People have been asked to stay away from the area and those who live in the neighborhood are asked to stay inside their homes for safety.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department, EMS first responders and the Brazos County Sheriff's Office are gathered near Thomas Park in College Station in an effort to arrest a wanted person.

Authorities have set up a perimeter on the edge of Thomas Park, along Francis Drive. They are not allowing traffic to enter the area and are turning cars away. Our news crew was on Harrington Avenue, headed towards Francis Drive, when a sheriff's deputy stopped them and said the area was no longer safe to be in.

The deputy told us everyone in the surrounding homes were asked to go inside and stay there in order to be safe. The deputy pointed out a safer area for media to gather and continued blocking the road.

Our news crew said they saw a group of law enforcement officers, with heavy gear on, standing outside a home on Francis Drive.

