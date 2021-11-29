College Station brokerage firms purchases 42-acre city property

The company is calling the commercial transaction the largest in Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Stafford Barrett, a brokerage firm in College Station, purchased a 42-acre property in the city in what they called the largest commercial land transaction in Brazos County.

Previously owned by Pebble Creek Development, the area sits off of State Highway 6 and William D. Fitch Parkway.

Barry Moore, a partner at Stafford Barrett, worked on the sale of the property with the previous owners of the property. According to Moore, the discussion to sell the property started nearly five years ago.

Moore said that the Pebble Creek Development Company wanted to find a buyer who would purchase the entire land, not just part of the property. The partner added that the owners received several offers but finally found a buyer willing to purchase the entire land earlier this month. According to Moore, the property will be used for commercial use and he’s hoping it will help grow the area.

“It means that we’re a community that continues to grow and as we come out this crazy last couple years, it’s still a place where people wanna be and I think it’s become a place that’s become more attractive because of everything that’s gone on in the world,” said Moore.