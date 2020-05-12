College Station Christmas light drive thru open this weekend

The City of College Station has decorated Central Park with more than one million lights for people to drive by and enjoy on Dec. 4 - 5 from 6 - 11 pm.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The lights are shining bright at the Stephen C. Beachy Central Park in College Station for Christmas in the Park.

Community members taking part in the drive thru light show also get to enjoy a living nativity scene, Santa and his North Pole mailbox, and cookies and hot cocoa mix. There are also Holiday Parks Pals to adopt, and free arts and crafts goodie bags to give to people driving by.

Admission is free.

The event kicked off with the official Mayor's Lighting Ceremony at Central Park Friday night.

Vehicles should enter from Krenek Tap Road and exit by taking a right onto Highway 6 Frontage Road. Recreation Drive will be closed from 3-11 pm on event days and parking will not be allowed in the park.