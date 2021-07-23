College Station City Council approves motion for additional parking

The additional parking spots are needed for those popular Aggie games this fall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station city council members approved a motion to move forward with a study that will soon charge for parking throughout neighborhoods -- officials say the next step is to get the community's input.

The goal of this study is to help with congestion and the flow of traffic during game days. As for now, the study is targeting southside Redmond and East Gate neighborhoods. This could possibly bring up to 6,000 extra parking spots for big game days.

"We saw it as a way to potentially generate some revenue, that would help offset some of the cost that we have for those game-day operations," Bryan Woods, College Station City Manager, said. "And also look at ways to hopefully have a positive impact on the neighborhoods and community that do help so much with the game days and the parking that's there."