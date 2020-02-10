College Station city council candidates discuss hospitality industry

The Brazos Valley Hospitality Association invited each candidate to a forum Thursday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Election day is only one month away. Many people in the hospitality and tourism industry wonder how their local officials will help support them during these trying times.

“Ultimately, let's remember helping our industry recover will also be critical in helping our community recover," said Greg Stafford, president of the Brazos Valley Hospitality Association.

According to the Brazos Valley Hospitality Association, hospitality is the second leading industry in the Bryan-College Station area.

“A large percentage of the unemployment in the community is in [the hospitality industry] and these are some of the most vulnerable people in our community," Stafford said.

On the November election ballot, the City of College Station will have three races for seats on the city council for place 1, place 3 and place 5.

The BVHA invited each candidate to a forum Thursday, so they could address how they might help the industry that’s seen negative impacts the past several months.

Marketing to other communities about the activities and amenities College Station currently has was a point many candidates brought up. As well as appealing to the city's smaller, neighboring communities.

The candidates running for office are listed below.

Place 1:

Bob Brick (Incumbent)

Jason Cornelius

Place 3:

Linda Harvell (Incumbent)

Del Seiter

Place 5:

Brian Alg

John Nichols (Incumbent)

Craig Regan

The BVHA believes that each candidate realizes the importance hospitality has on the community.