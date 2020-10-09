College Station City Council meeting canceled due to Zoom issues

The city says a new Zoom software change would "prevent citizen participation via a toll-free phone call."

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station's City Council announced they would be cancelling Thursday's scheduled workshop and meetings because of a software change on Zoom that would "prevent citizen participation via a toll-free phone call."

According to the Zoom website, they have "temporarily disabled the new telephone options...Specifically, the ability for webinar attendees to use Call Me and/or Toll-free & Fee based numbers has been disabled."

The city will reschedule the agenda items for future meetings.