College Station man indicted after crash on Wellborn

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station man has been indicted on a charge of intoxication assault for a crash that happened more than a year ago.

David Hammond, 31, is accused of driving drunk and causing the crash on Wellborn Road on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. Witnesses said Hammond was driving his car southbound on Wellborn when he allegedly crashed into the back of an SUV, which was also southbound. Authorities said the SUV rolled over and one of the passengers was thrown out of the vehicle.

Another passenger in the SUV was also hurt. Police said Hammond also was hurt in the crash.