College Station driving school able to provide safe and comfortable driver training and tests

While Texas DPS offices have been closed, SafeWay is listed as a third-party provider for the driver license test.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas DPS have started phasing in the reopen of driver license and ID card offices by appointment only. Many teens who have had their learner permit can finally start getting their licenses. While the offices may have been closed, driver training has been open.

SafeWay Driving College Station operated only online for several weeks. When shelter-in-place orders were lifted the school started in-car experience again.

When it comes to safety and the coronavirus, the franchise owner of SafeWay Driving College Station, Leslie Oliver, said the driving school takes it very seriously.

"We not only want the teens and parents to feel safe and comfortable, but our instructors as well," said Oliver.

SafeWay instructors use commercial medical grade disinfectant spray to clean all of the surfaces. They clean the cars at the start of each day, in between each student driver and at the end of each day.

If there are two drivers in the car, instructors also carry disinfectant wipes and clean surfaces when the student drivers switch practicing drives.

SafeWay Driving College Station requires that all students and instructors wear a face mask or face covering. Gloves are not required, but if a student does choose to do so it must be a fresh pair.

SafeWay Driving College Station is certified from the state of Texas to offer the Texas DPS state driver license test. The driver school anticipates the DPS office in Bryan to be booked for appointments for a while. SafeWay can offer the test to anyone, people do not need to be students.